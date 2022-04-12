2 funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Mary Ellen Curzon-Price of Columbus left this football, roses, and other items at a makeshift memorial for former Ohio State football player and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., at a memorial at Ohio Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Haskins, 24, was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on Interstate 595 in South Florida. Mary's husband, Gary Price, and son, Ian Moses, 28, are graduates of Ohio State. Her son, Brett Price, 22, is currently a junior at the college. (Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Mary Ellen Curzon-Price of Columbus mourns the loss of former Ohio State football player and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., at a memorial at Ohio Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Haskins, 24, was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on Interstate 595 in South Florida. Mary's husband, Gary Price, and son, Ian Moses, 28, are graduates of Ohio State. Her son, Brett Price, 22, is currently a junior at the college. (Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Florida. Haskins' death was confirmed by the Steelers. Associated Press

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place this weekend.

The first memorial will be held Saturday at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins appeared to be in South Florida this week with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental quarterback, but he didn't appear in a game last season.

___

