Blue Jays visit the Yankees to open 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (2-1) vs. New York Yankees (2-1)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a four-game series.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees slugged .407 with a .729 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jays pitching staff averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.