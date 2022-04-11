UEFA orders AtlÃ©tico to close section over fan's Nazi salute
Updated 4/11/2022 10:59 AM
NYON, Switzerland -- In a case fast-tracked by UEFA investigating a fan's Nazi salute, AtlÃ©tico Madrid has been ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium when it hosts Manchester City on Wednesday.
The fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during AtlÃ©tico's 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last Tuesday.
UEFA said last Friday it had charged the Spanish club with 'discriminatory behavior'.
On Monday, the closure was announced by its appeals body.
The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at the Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg and display a UEFA banner there saying '#NoToRacism.'
