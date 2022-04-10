Nets sign Edwards to standard NBA contract before playoffs
Updated 4/10/2022 9:17 AM
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract Sunday, making him eligible to play in the postseason.
The second-round pick from Pepperdine had been on a two-way contract, which meant he couldn't play beginning next week. But the Nets changed that on the final day of the regular season.
The 6-foot-8 forward has played in 47 games, starting 22, and averaged 5.8 points. He has become a regular member of the rotation, playing about 20 minutes per game.
The Nets made room on the roster for the move by waiving veteran James Johnson on Thursday.
