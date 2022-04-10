Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) reacts as Boston Bruins players skate in the background after Curtis Lazar scored a goal on him during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno, left, gets by Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) before assisting teammate Curtis Lazar, not visible, in a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov shoots against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, attacks against Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov reacts after Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark made a save on his shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Spectators observe a moment of silence as the video board shows a photo of former Washington Football Team player Dwayne Haskins prior to an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Haskins died on April 9, after begin hit by a vehicle in South Florida. Associated Press

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, attacks against Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek tries to trap a shot by the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, far left, and defenseman Martin Fehervary, center, right, react after teammate John Carlson scored a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Washington. Looking on are Boston Bruins' Josh Brown (44) and goaltender Linus Ullmark (35). Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three.

Eller was only playing center - his natural position - because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called 'body maintenance.' He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle.

With Eller as an important part of the rotation, Washington's penalty kill was a perfect 4 of 4 against Boston's power play. Eller also assisted on Tom Wilson's 23rd goal of the season, a new career high for the big winger who has scored four times in six games and reached 50 points for the first time.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 45th goal of the season and 775th of his NHL career into an empty net with 1.7 seconds left to seal it. The goal was his ninth empty-netter of the season.

John Carlson also scored his third goal in as many games and Vitek Vanecek made 30 saves for Washington, which bounced back from allowing two goals a minute apart. After beating the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, the Capitals are inching closer to their biggest rivals and could soon pass them for third in the Metropolitan Division - which would mean avoiding the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers in the first round.

Boston, which is also jockeying for playoff positioning in the East, lost defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to an upper-body injury in the first period. He attempted to hit Washington's Garnet Hathaway about eight minutes into the game and appeared to injure his left arm or shoulder.

The banged-up Bruins were already playing without top right winger David Pastrnak and trade deadline acquisition Hampus Lindholm because of injuries. They got goals from Curtis Lazar and Erik Haula and a handful of highlight-reel saves from Linus Ullmark among his 27, but the continuation of power-play woes meant the end of their two-game winning streak.

Boston finished its four-game road trip 0 of 16 on the power play.

NOTES: Conor Sheary returned to Washington's lineup after a one-game absence because of illness. ... Josh Brown replaced Connor Clifton on defense for Boston. ... The Capitals held a moment of silence for former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed Saturday in an auto accident.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Open a three-game homestand Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues in a rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Capitals: Host the rival Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports