 

MATCHDAY: Rayo Vallecano aims to end 11-match winless streak

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/10/2022 4:05 PM

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

 

Rayo Vallecano hosts Valencia in the Spanish league looking to end an 11-match winless streak that marks its worst run in the competition since 2003. Its last victory was at last-place AlavÃ©s in December and it has lost six of its last eight league games. Ninth-place Valencia is unbeaten in five league matches, with three wins. Rayo is 13th, five points from the relegation zone.

ITALY

Sampdoria is in need of a win at Bologna to move further away from the relegation zone in Serie A. Samp has lost four of its last five matches and is seven points above the bottom three. Bologna is on a five-match winless run but will be buoyed by last weekend's 0-0 draw against Serie A leader AC Milan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 