 

Stuver perfect in net, Urruti scores; Austin beats Minnesota

  • Minnesota United FC midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) and Austin FC defender Hector Jimenez (16) battle for control fo the ball during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio.

    Minnesota United FC midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) and Austin FC defender Hector Jimenez (16) battle for control fo the ball during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio. Associated Press

  • Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring (8) Minnesota United FC midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) lunge for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio.

    Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring (8) Minnesota United FC midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) lunge for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio. Associated Press

  • Minnesota United FC midfielder Robin Lod (17) moves the ball past Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio.

    Minnesota United FC midfielder Robin Lod (17) moves the ball past Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio. Associated Press

  • Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring (8) falls as he and Minnesota United FC midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio.

    Austin FC midfielder Alex Ring (8) falls as he and Minnesota United FC midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) chase the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio. Associated Press

  • Minnesota United FC forward Luis Amarilla (9) moves the ball past Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio.

    Minnesota United FC forward Luis Amarilla (9) moves the ball past Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio. Associated Press

  • Minnesota United FC midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) is tripped up by Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio.

    Minnesota United FC midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) is tripped up by Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in San Antonio. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/10/2022 9:14 PM

AUSTIN, Texas -- Maximiliano Urruti scored an all-important goal while Brad Stuver stopped two shots as Austin earned a 1-0 win Sunday over Minnesota United.

Urruti's game-winner came in the 58th minute to secure the win for Austin (3-1-2). Hector Jimenez had an assist on the goal.

 

Austin outshot United (2-2-2) 10-7, with three shots on goal to two for United.

Stuver saved both of the shots he faced for Austin. Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United.

Both teams next play Saturday, with Austin visiting D.C. United while United hosts the Colorado Rapids.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

