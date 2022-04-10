Man killed, 5 wounded in shooting at Indianapolis party

INDIANAPOLIS -- One man was killed and five people wounded in a shooting that happened early Sunday after a fight broke out during a birthday celebration in Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting was reported about 3:20 a.m. at an event hall on the city's northwest side. Officers found a man dead inside the building while five wounded people went to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Indianapolis police Lt. Shane Foley said investigators believe the fight started during a late-night birthday party and were trying to speak with witnesses and gather any video of what happened. No arrests were immediately announced.

Gunshots were fired both inside and outside the building and Foley said a vehicle was struck by gunfire.