Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas -- A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge against a woman who allegedly gave herself an abortion.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City, a community of about 14,000 people along the Mexico border, after a Starr County grand jury indicted her on March 30 for murder for causing the death of a fetus or embryo through a self-induced abortion.

 

District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said Sunday that his office would move to dismiss the charge Monday.

'In reviewing this case, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her,' Ramirez said in a statement.

