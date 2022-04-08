Ravens agree to deal keeping LB Josh Bynes in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms Friday with linebacker Josh Bynes.

The Ravens announced the deal but did not release terms. The 32-year-old Bynes started 12 games for Baltimore last season and had two sacks.

That was the start of a third stint with the Ravens for Bynes. He played his first three seasons for Baltimore, then went to Detroit in 2014. He played a couple of seasons for Arizona in 2017 and 2018 before returning to the Ravens for one season.

He then played for Cincinnati in 2020 before returning to Baltimore again.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL