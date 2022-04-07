New York plays Washington, aims for 5th straight road win

New York Knicks (35-45, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (35-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Knicks play Washington.

The Wizards are 24-26 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is sixth in the league with 49.1 points in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.2.

The Knicks are 20-30 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 17-23 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 100-97 in the last matchup on March 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (illness), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.