Grubauer, Kraken blank sinking Blackhawks 2-0

Seattle Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury, right, is checked by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Associated Press

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Kraken won 2-0. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, left, saves a shot by Seattle Kraken right wing Kole Lind during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Kraken won 2-0. Associated Press

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, top, saves a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Associated Press

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, right, celebrates with defenseman Vince Dunn after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Kraken won 2-0. Associated Press

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer saves a shot by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Associated Press

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, center, celebrates with defenseman Vince Dunn, right, as Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane reacts on the ice after the Seattle Kraken defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 in an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Associated Press

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, saves a shot by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Kraken won 2-0. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for Seattle's second shutout, and the expansion Kraken blanked the sliding Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Thursday night.

Alex Wennberg scored his 10th goal in the second period and Jordan Eberle added his 18th late in the third to seal it.

Grubauer was only lightly tested by the Blackhawks, who dropped their sixth straight game (0-4-2) and occasionally were booed by their home crowd. Grubauer, who recorded his 20th career shutout, also was in net for the Kraken's first shutout on Feb. 2 against the Islanders in New York.

Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.

Both the Kraken and rebuilding Blackhawks have been eliminated from playoff contention. Chicago has missed the postseason in four of the past five seasons after qualifying for nine straight and winning three Stanley Cups during that stretch.

The Blackhawks dominated the first few minutes, but Seattle came on to outshoot Chicago 17-3 in a scoreless first period.

Wennberg's flashy goal opened the scoring 47 seconds into the second.

Wennberg made a nifty move to dance past flatfooted Chicago defenseman Jake McCabe in the slot. He skated to the net and deked Lankinen to the ice before tucking in a low shot.

Grubauer made a point-blank stop on rookie Lukas Reichel with five minutes left in the second to thwart a 2-on-1 Chicago break.

The Blackhawks were booed by their home crowd as they sputtered on a 5-on-3 power play over a 1:56 span, then a two-minute 5-on-4 advantage, to close out the second.

Chicago managed only one shot during the combined 3:56 power play that was set up by an interference minor to Ryan Donato and high-sticking double-minor to Carson Soucy.

Patrick Kane's shot hit the post and Seth Jones' attempt clanked off the crossbar during a Chicago power play late in the third.

Grubauer was sharp on a couple of close-in Chicago chances in the final minutes.

Eberle made it 2-0 on a shot from the left circle with 1:56 left.

HOSSA SALUTE

During a video tribute in the first period, the Blackhawks announced they will retire Hall of Fame forward Marian Hossa's jersey No. 81 next season. The 43-year-old Hossa signed a one-day contract with Chicago and officially retired as a member of the team in a pregame ceremony.

Hossa played the final eight seasons of his 19-year career with the Blackhawks and was a key contributor in Chicago's Stanley Cup runs in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He stopped playing after the 2016-17 season at age 38 because of a severe case of eczema that caused lesions all over his skin. The condition was linked to sweat and bacteria from hockey equipment.

Hossa finished with 525 goals and 609 assists in 1,309 NHL games. He now lives in his native Slovakia.

NOTES: Seattle D Vince Dunn skated off the the ice gingerly in the second period - but returned for the third - after getting tied up with Chicago's Sam Lafferty and sliding hard into the boards. ' Kraken F Jaden Schwartz (upper body) missed his seventh game. ' Chicago F Henrik Borgstrom, F Philipp Kurashev, F MacKenzie Entwistle and D Riley Stillman were healthy scratches as interim coach Derek King juggles young players in and out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Host the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

