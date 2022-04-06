AP source: RamÃ­rez, Guardians agree on 5-year, $124M deal

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, talks with Amed Rosario, and Mike Sarbaugh, left, as they walk to the dugout before the team's spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams, right, during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez throws from his knees to second base but is unable to get the force out on an infield single by Milwaukee Brewers' Pedro Severino during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- All-Star third baseman JosÃ© RamÃ­rez and the Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement on a five-year, $124 million contract extension on the eve of opening day, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

RamÃ­rez's deal runs through the 2028 season, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because numerous details need to be finalized. The Guardians open the 2022 season in Kansas City on Thursday.

The team and RamÃ­rez's representatives had been in talks about an extension for weeks at training camp in Arizona.

Cleveland owner Paul Dolan has been widely criticized for not spending during the offseason, and the Guardians have one of baseball's lowest payrolls.

But in the past few days, the team locked up RamÃ­rez, one of the AL's best all-around players, and agreed to a five-year extension with closer Emmanuel Clase.

RamÃ­rez's new deal doubles the largest contract Cleveland has ever given a player, topping the $60 million committed to slugger Edwin Encarnacion five years ago.

RamÃ­rez had two years left on a five-year, $26 million contract extension he signed in 2016. That deal included two team options - $12 million in 2022 and $14 million next season - that made him the highest-paid player on Cleveland's roster.

The 29-year-old RamÃ­rez had expressed a desire to spend the remainder of his career with Cleveland, which signed the Dominican native as a teenager in 2009.

A three-time All-Star, RamÃ­rez batted .266 with 36 homers and 103 RBIs last season. He's finished in the top three in MVP voting three times in the past five seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports