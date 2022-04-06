Saban: Tide receiver Hall suspended for violating team rules

Alabama football coach Nick Saban speaks with the media at Alabama's NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Hall violated 'some team rules. Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't really matter.'

'Everyone has a responsiblity and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do,' Saban said. 'They're all there to help them be successful.'

Hall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman.

Alabama is replacing its top three receivers - Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton has joined the Tide.

Saban didn't indicate if there was a clear path for Hall to be reinstated, noting that he had already been given a second chance from a previous suspension.

'I don't know what his plans are for the future," Saban said.

___

