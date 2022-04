Spurs rout Nuggets 116-97, 1st win in Denver since 2017

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo, left, hangs from the rim after a dunk next to Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, front, talks to players, next to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson, front, heads to the basket after stealing the ball from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reaches for the ball next to San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, pulls in a rebound between forward JaMychal Green, left, and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, right, drives as Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, center, drives next to Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, right, after picking up the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs move closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament by beating the Denver Nuggets 116-97 on Tuesday night.

The Spurs had a chance to lock up at least the 10th seed in the Western Conference should the Los Angeles Lakers lose later in the evening.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 17 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win after Minnesota lost to Washington.

The Spurs had six players score in double figures as they won in Denver for the first time since Jan. 5, 2017. But it wasn't easy even after San Antonio built a lead that stretched to 21 late in the second quarter.

The Nuggets cut it to four early in the fourth, only to see the Spurs go on a 14-2 surge to regain momentum. One of the key plays was when Davon Reed tried to make a behind-the-back pass that was stolen by Tre Jones, who went in for a layup. Jones finished with 14 points and 10 assists.

The Nuggets entered the night fifth in the Western Conference, with a slim lead over Utah and two games in front of the seventh-place Timberwolves. Denver can wrap up a top-six seed and avoid the play-in tournament with a Minnesota loss or by winning one of its final two remaining home games.

Teams seeded Nos. 7-10 compete in the play-in tournament.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was given a technical in the second quarter for arguing a call with official Tony Brothers.

It came almost a week after Austin Rivers was ejected by Brothers when the guard faked throwing an elbow on Indiana's Lance Stephenson. Malone said Brothers told him it was malicious act by Rivers.

Jokic later picked up a technical in the second half as well - not from Brothers.

TIP-INS

Spurs: G Dejounte Murray didn't play due to a respiratory illness. ... It was San Antonio's fifth straight road win. ... Josh Richardson had 18 points and four 3-pointers.

Nuggets: G Jeff Green (personal reasons) was a late scratch. ... Rivers had a basket overturned when officials later determined he stepped out of bounds. ... F Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 13 boards.

STOPPING JOKIC

Asked the best way to contain Jokic, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich responded: 'I don't think anybody has figured that out. He's a great one.'

HOME SWEET HOME?

At 22-17, the Nuggets haven't been as dominant at home this season. On the road, though, they've won a franchise-best 25 games.

'Can't explain it. I really can't,' Malone said of the struggles at Ball Arena.

MPJ & MURRAY UPDATE

Malone didn't rule out a possible return of forward Michael Porter Jr. (back) and point guard Jamal Murray (knee) at some point.

'Yes, you have that in the back of your mind. We could get reinforcements,' Malone said. 'But you also have to help the guys that are ready and available to play.'

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Minnesota on Thursday.

Nuggets: Host Memphis on Thursday.

