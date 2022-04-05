Several people killed in train derailment in Hungary
Posted4/5/2022 7:00 AM
BUDAPEST, Hungary -- A train derailed after striking a vehicle in southern Hungary early Tuesday, leaving several people dead and others injured, police said.
The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. Police said a van drove onto the train tracks and was struck by a train, which derailed from the force of the collision.
Article Comments
