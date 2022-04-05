Investigators ID now-deceased man in rape, killing of 3 women in Indiana, Kentucky who were motel clerks in late 1980s
Updated 4/5/2022 10:43 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Investigators ID now-deceased man in rape, killing of 3 women in Indiana, Kentucky who were motel clerks in late 1980s.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.