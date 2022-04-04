Grains mostly higher,Livestock lower
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 2.25 cents at $10.0075 a bushel; May corn gained 7.50 cents at $7.47 a bushel; May oats rose 7.50 cents at $7.3425 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $16.0325 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle fell 1.25 cents at $1.3835 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.90 cents at $1.6022 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .90 cent at $1.0075 a pound.
