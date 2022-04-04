 

Twitter, Hertz rise; Starbucks, Alnylam fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/4/2022 3:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $2.26 to $23.38.

 

The rental car company plans to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Swedish electric car maker Polestar over the next five years.

Twitter Inc., up $10.66 to $49.97.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in the social media company.

Roku Inc., up $9.03 to $134.59.

The video streaming company reached a multi-year extension of its distribution deal with Amazon.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $7.30 to $117.50.

China plans to loosen some regulations regarding full audits of companies that have shares listed in overseas markets.

Starbucks Corp., down $3.40 to $88.09.

The coffee chain suspended its stock buyback program.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $7.52 to $161.77.

The biopharmaceutical company faces a delay in U.S. regulatory review of a potential rare disease treatment.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Constellation Brands Inc., down $4 to $229.71

Major shareholder the Sands family is proposing to eliminate the wine, liquor and beer company's dual class share structure.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 6 cents to $50.90.

The copper and gold mining company slipped as metal prices remain volatile.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 