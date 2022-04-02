Vancouver faces Vegas on 4-game home skid

Vegas Golden Knights (38-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-28-9, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Vegas looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Canucks are 8-5-5 against opponents in the Pacific. Vancouver ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.4 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.6 assists.

The Golden Knights are 23-15-2 in Western Conference play. Vegas averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Keegan Kolesar leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

Vegas knocked off Vancouver 7-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 13. Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals for the Golden Knights in the win and Nils Hoglander scored two goals for the Canucks in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Myers leads the Canucks with a plus-13 in 69 games this season. J.T. Miller has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Jonathan Marchessault has 56 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Dadonov has six goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: day to day (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.