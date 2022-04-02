St. Louis travels to play Gaudreau and the Flames

St. Louis Blues (37-20-10, third in the Central) vs. Calgary Flames (40-18-9, first in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -257, Blues +207; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with St. Louis. He currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 31 goals and totaling 60 assists.

The Flames are 20-11-4 against conference opponents. Calgary is first in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Gaudreau averaging 0.9.

The Blues are 25-8-6 in conference play. St. Louis ranks second in the Western Conference recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, St. Louis won 5-1. Brandon Saad scored two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 34 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 68 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 17 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 62 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 40 assists. David Perron has 14 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blues: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blues: Torey Krug: out (upper-body), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.