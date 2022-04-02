Edmonton takes on Anaheim, aims for 4th straight victory

Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-30-12, seventh in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on Anaheim.

The Ducks have gone 10-8-3 against division opponents. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Oilers are 15-5-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 17, Edmonton won 7-3. Leon Draisaitl recorded two goals for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 33 assists and has 49 points this season. Derek Grant has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 63 total assists and has 102 points. Draisaitl has 18 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-6-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.