Detroit faces Ottawa on 5-game skid

Detroit Red Wings (26-33-9, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its five-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa.

The Senators are 6-11-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 6-10-3 against the rest of their division. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 27 goals and has 40 points. Tim Stutzle has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Marc Staal leads the Red Wings with a plus-five in 59 games this season. Lucas Raymond has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).

Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (upper body), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.