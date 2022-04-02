Embiid, Harris help lead 76ers to 144-114 rout of Hornets

Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball, left, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, goes up for the shot against Charlotte Hornets' Mason Plumlee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington, center right, goes up for the shot as he gets through the Philadelphia 76ers defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey goes up for the shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 144-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Philadelphia tied its franchise record of 21 3-pointers, last set on March 1, 2020.

Tobias Harris added 23 points and had a season-high five three-pointers as the Sixers placed seven players in double figures and was able to play their bench for the majority of the fourth quarter.

James Harden had 12 points and 13 assists for Philadelphia.

Miles Bridges had 20 points for Charlotte, who has already wrapped up a berth in the East's play-in tournament. PJ Washington had 14 points while LaMelo Ball added 13 for the Hornets.

Philadelphia broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Charlotte by a 45-27 margin and hitting on 17 of 22 shots in the period, including 7 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc to break open a 58-53 halftime edge.

The Hornets struggled to defend the 3-point line, allowing the Sixers to shoot 21-for-43 (48.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

Embiid scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the first half as Philadelphia's offense seemed to flow more through Harden, who was 4-for-15 from the floor in the Sixers' 102-94 loss at Detroit on Thursday night. Harden became more of a distributor, getting the ball to Embiid down low and Harris in the corner.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Gordon Hayward returned to the Charlotte roster on Saturday for the first time after missing 22 games with a left ankle sprain on Feb. 7. The forward came off the bench as Hornets coach James Borrego tries to manage his minutes before Charlotte's appearance in the East's play-in tournament, scoring five points in 16 minutes.

76ers: The Sixers set season highs in points (144), three-pointers made (21) and assists.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Play at Miami on Tuesday night. Miami has won the first three games between the two teams this season.

76ers: At Cleveland on Sunday. It is the first game of a three-game road trip that will serve as the final one of Philadelphia's regular season

___

