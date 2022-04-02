Woman dies in Indianapolis rollover crash on way to hospital
Updated 4/2/2022 2:24 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman who was shot in Indianapolis early Saturday died after her vehicle rolled over into a ditch while she drove herself to a hospital, police said.
Officers originally responded to a report of a person shot on the city's northwest side early Saturday morning. When they arrived, they did not locate a victim, but received information that the victim was headed to a hospital.
Her vehicle crashed along Interstate 65, police said. The vehicle rolled off the highway and into a ditch.
The woman rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but died there, police said.
Investigators have not determined what led to the crash.
The woman's name has not been released.
