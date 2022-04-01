Qatar stages draw for World Cup amid protests

German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb drops 6,500 soccer balls filled with sand in front of the headquarters of the world football's governing body FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, April 1, 2022. 'World conscience, you are a stain of shame' is emblazoned on the balls, which are meant to symbolize the migrant workers who have suffered through poor working conditions building the infrastructure in Qatar to stage the World Cup. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

A person stands on a part of 6,500 soccer balls filled with sand and dropped by German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb in front of the headquarters of the world football's governing body FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, April 1, 2022. 'World conscience, you are a stain of shame' is emblazoned on the balls, which are meant to symbolize the migrant workers who have suffered through poor working conditions building the infrastructure in Qatar to stage the World Cup. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

A view of the fence around the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center where soccer World Cup draw will be held, in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The final draw will be held on April 1. Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar -- Coaches and soccer officials are gathering in Qatar for Friday's draw for the Middle East's first World Cup.

There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.

The full lineup will not be known until at least June, when the intercontinental playoffs and the final European qualifiers are completed.

The show at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center starts at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) and lasts one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.

The day began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports