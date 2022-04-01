Pope asks forgiveness of Indigenous for 'deplorable' Canadian residential school abuses
Posted4/1/2022 7:00 AM
VATICAN CITY -- Pope asks forgiveness of Indigenous for 'deplorable' Canadian residential school abuses.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.