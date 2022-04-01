NIO, Dexcom rise; BlackBerry, Ford fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
GameStop Corp., down $1.58 to $165.
The video game retailer will ask shareholders to approve a stock split.
Fisker Inc., up 12 cents to $13.02.
The electric vehicle maker passed 40,000 reservations for its Fisker Ocean SUV.
Ford Motor Co., down 26 cents to $16.65.
Regulators unveiled stricter fuel economy requirements for new vehicles sold in the U.S.
BlackBerry Ltd., down 71 cents to $6.75.
Investors were disappointed by the cybersecurity software and services company's latest financial update.
Amazon.com Inc., up $11.25 to $3,271.20.
The online retailer's workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid, while workers in part of New York voted to unionize.
NIO Inc., up 88 cents to $21.93.
The Chinese electric vehicle maker gave investors an encouraging delivery update.
DexCom Inc., up $19.97 to $531.57.
The medical device company announced the launch of a new glucose monitoring system in the U.K.
Newell Brands Inc., down 1 cent to $21.40.
The maker of Rubbermaid and other consumer products completed the sale of its connected home & security business to Resideo Technologies.