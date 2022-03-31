Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley enters name for NBA Draft

Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley (0) drives against Texas Tech during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Notre Dame freshman guard Blake Wesley announced he's entering the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-5 guard, who averaged a team-leading 14.4 points for his hometown Fighting Irish, tweeted his intention on Wednesday. Wesley later told ESPN's Jonathan Givoney he was one-and-done at Notre Dame after helping the Irish to their first NCAA appearance in five years.

'I plan on staying in the draft,' Wesley told Givoney. 'I'm in a great position. I'm ready for the NBA. I'm ready to start my next journey.'

After thanking his family, his teammates, the school and coach Mike Brey in his earlier tweet, Wesley wrote, 'It has always been a dream and goal for me to play at the next level."

Wesley was an Indiana All-Star at Riley High School and Notre Dame's first South Bend public school basketball prospect since 1985. He earned his first start for the Irish and hit the game-winning shot in a 66-62 victory over then-No. 10 Kentucky on Dec. 11 at the Purcell Pavilion. He shot 40.4% from the field and averaged 3.7 rebounds, with 84 assists and 44 steals. He earned all-ACC second-team honors.

Wesley was the only freshman in a starting lineup dominated by seniors and grad students at Notre Dame, which finished with a 24-11 record. That included going 15-5, along with North Carolina, as runners-up to Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champion Duke.

Players with college eligibility remaining are allowed to gather information from individual and group workouts, but must decide by June 1 whether to return to school or stay in the draft.

Some NBA scouts believe Wesley could be a mid-to-late first-round pick. The draft will be held June 23 at the Barclays Center in New York.



