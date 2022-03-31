Grains lower,Livestock lower
Updated 3/31/2022 10:29 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off .25 cent at $10.2975 a bushel; May corn lost 7 cents at $7.3875 a bushel; May oats declined 13.75 cents at $7.2250 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 4 cents at $16.74 a bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle fell .48 cent at $1.3967 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .33 cent at $1.5597 a pound; Apr. lean hogs lost 1.80 cents at $1.0360 a pound.
