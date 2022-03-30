Motorist dead after police chase, apparently shot himself

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- A police chase of a car that began early Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis ended about 20 miles away near Brownsburg when the driver died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

According to an Indiana State Police news release, a state trooper was attempting to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop when the driver led the trooper on a chase west on Interstate 74 in the direction of Brownsburg.

The driver slowed down and stopped on the right shoulder of roadway in the area of State Route 267. After troopers were able to box the vehicle in, they heard the sound of gunfire coming from the vehicle.

Troopers took cover but but did not fire their weapons. A short time later, SWAT team members from the state police and the Brownsburg Police Department approached the vehicle, where they saw the man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and officials determined that his injury was consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They recovered a gun inside the vehicle.

The man's name has not been made public and an autopsy by the Hendricks County Coroner would be conducted to determine cause of death.