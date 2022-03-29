Israel's prime minister says the country gripped by 'wave of murderous Arab terrorism' after third deadly attack in a week (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported third shooting in a week.
Updated 3/29/2022 2:30 PM
JERUSALEM -- Israel's prime minister says the country gripped by 'wave of murderous Arab terrorism' after third deadly attack in a week
(CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported third shooting in a week.
