 

Austria coach stepping down after failing to reach World Cup

  • Austria head coach Franco Foda, center, looks on as players Andreas Weimann and Marko Arnautovic, left, train during a training session ahead of Thursday's World Cup 2022 play-off soccer match between Wales and Austria, at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

  • Austria head coach Franco Foda talks to his players during a training session ahead of Thursday's World Cup 2022 play-off soccer match between Wales and Austria, at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Updated 3/28/2022 7:15 AM

VIENNA, Austria -- Austria coach Franco Foda will leave his position after the friendly match against Scotland on Tuesday after failing to lead his team to the World Cup.

Foda used a news conference on Monday to suddenly announce his imminent departure, saying the time was right because 'we couldn't fulfill our big dream.'

 

Austria lost 2-1 to Wales in the semifinals of the World Cup playoffs on Thursday.

'I've had a lot of thoughts over the past few days," Foda said, 'and I take full responsibility for the fact that we didn't qualify for the World Cup. So my job as team manager ends after the Scotland game.'

The 55-year-old Foda was hired as Austria coach at the end of 2017. The team played at Euro 2020.

'My successor can look forward to a team with impeccable character that has a lot of potential for development," he said. "I am convinced that we will have a lot of fun with the national team in the years to come.'

