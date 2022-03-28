 

Pistons' Grant to miss rest of season with left calf injury

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) passes the ball around Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Detroit.

 
Associated Press
Updated 3/28/2022 7:55 PM

DETROIT -- Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.

The team said Monday that Grant was hurt in the first quarter of a 100-97 loss to Washington on Friday.

 

Grant averaged 19.2 points in 47 games this season, his second with Detroit. He won a gold medal playing for the U.S. Olympic team last summer.

___

