Pistons' Grant to miss rest of season with left calf injury
Updated 3/28/2022 7:55 PM
DETROIT -- Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.
The team said Monday that Grant was hurt in the first quarter of a 100-97 loss to Washington on Friday.
Grant averaged 19.2 points in 47 games this season, his second with Detroit. He won a gold medal playing for the U.S. Olympic team last summer.
