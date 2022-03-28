Multiple vehicles collide on snowy Pennsylvania highway

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A collision involving multiple vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania, with video posted on social media showing several trucks and a number of smaller vehicles struck and at least one ablaze.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 in Schuylkill County near the Minersville exit at about 11 a.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reports that snowy conditions were hampering the ability of firetrucks to ascend Route 901 to reach the scene.

Video posted on social media showed tractor-trailers and other vehicles slamming into other stopped vehicles and what appeared to be a tanker truck afire as the panicked onlooker ran from the road for safety.

The National Weather Service had warned of 'numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility."

'The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow," forecasters said, urging drivers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights 'and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident."

Mike Colbert, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in State College, said the weather service just started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.

'They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That's why they are so dangerous,' he said.