Charlotte plays Brooklyn, looks for 4th straight road win

Charlotte Hornets (38-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -7; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Brooklyn trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Nets are 27-18 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.2 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 22-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Bridges averaging 5.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 132-121 on March 9. Kyrie Irving scored 50 points points to help lead the Nets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 12 points for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 30.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.