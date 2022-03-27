Guardians' Naylor back from ankle injury that cut short '21

Cleveland Guardians baseball player Josh Naylor poses for a photograph during the Guardians photo day, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. It didn't take a severe ankle injury to ignite Josh Naylor's love of baseball. But time away from the game definitely deepened his appreciation. Nine months after a frightening collision ended his season, the Cleveland Guardians outfielder-first baseman is resuming his career. Associated Press

FILE - Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. It didn't take a severe ankle injury to ignite Josh Naylor's love of baseball. But time away from the game definitely deepened his appreciation. Nine months after a frightening collision ended his season, the Cleveland Guardians outfielder-first baseman is resuming his career. Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- It didn't take a severe ankle injury to ignite Josh Naylor's love of baseball. But time away from the game definitely deepened his appreciation.

Nine months after a frightening collision ended his season, the Cleveland Guardians outfielder-first baseman is resuming his career. The 24-year-old has played twice on the minor league fields so far, and all signs point to him getting into a regular spring training game on Tuesday.

'It felt great to do it again,' Naylor said after batting four times and having some chances in right field Saturday. 'I'm trying to keep myself under control.'

Naylor, the 12th overall pick by the Miami Marlins in 2015, was traded to San Diego the following year. Cleveland acquired him in a nine-player deal at the 2020 trading deadline.

He had played in 69 of the team's 74 games last year, with seven home runs and a .253 batting average, when trouble struck.

Last June 27 in Minnesota, Naylor was in right field and chasing a shallow flyball when he collided with second baseman Ernie Clement. Jorge Polanco wound up with a single - Naylor wasn't so fortunate.

Naylor was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a 'closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle.' He underwent surgery later that week to repair those injuries, in addition to torn ligaments in the ankle.

'It was difficult, but I tried to take all the positives out of it, be the best teammate I could be,' Naylor said. 'Fill them with energy, love, excitement. That was also important for me in helping me feel better. It was great to not go into that 'woe is me' type of mentality.'

Guardians manager Terry Francona wasn't surprised at Naylor's positivity in the wake of adversity.

'He's got a lot of energy. It's a good thing,' Francona said Saturday. 'I think he had a lot of time to, not only where he had to work, but a lot of time to think about things and probably how much he missed the game. I think that he's back around his teammates and the game, I think he's trying to enjoy every moment which he certainly seems to be accomplishing.'

Naylor agreed with his manager's assessment.

'I think it did teach me a lot about myself. It really brought out the love of the game more for me,' he said.

'Being sidelined, you think about everything you want to do on the field, and I just tried to use everything as motivation and ammunition for when I got back to playing," he said.

Talking about his rehab experience, Naylor said, 'The people I met were well worth it. It was a humbling experience all the way around. I got to work with a ton of different athletes, see athletes from different sports."

There were a bunch of (NFL) combine guys training there, other big league guys, people from multiple sports. It was very cool. It was such a humbling experience and I'm very thankful - weird enough to say, but I'm thankful I went through this the way I did because it was such a great experience, even though it was so challenging.'

His work ethic goes back to his days playing another sport growing up in Canada, back home in Mississauga, Ontario.

'That's where I get it from. Playing hockey, you got to play injured. I took that into baseball,' he said. 'I love playing banged-up and hurt. I don't ever want to let my teammates down. I'll play through anything for them if I physically can play.'

Now that he is nearing that full return, Naylor is ready to play wherever the Guardians need him.

'I think I will be ready" for opening day on April 7, he said. 'I had a lot of help from a lot of people."

'I love to work. I love to be the best I can be. Everything you do in the offseason, not only physically but mentally, will help you get to another level of your life," he said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports