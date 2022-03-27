Timberwolves' Prince fined $15K for obscene gesture

NEW YORK -- The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

The league announced the fine Sunday.

It stemmed from an incident that occurred at the end of the third quarter during the Timberwolves' 116-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Prince and Dallas' Luka Doncic both got technical fouls for barking at each other.

Prince scored 14 points off the bench as the Wolves stopped a two-game losing streak.

