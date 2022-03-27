 

Ferreira, Arriola among 4 changes to US lineup vs Panama

  • Spectators hold up flags prior to a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Panama and the United States, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

    Spectators hold up flags prior to a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Panama and the United States, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/27/2022 6:01 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Forward JesÃºs Ferreira, winger Paul Arriola, midfielder Luca de la Torre and right back Shaq Moore entered the United States' starting lineup for Sunday night's World Cup qualifier against Panama as coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes.

Moore, summoned from Spain on short notice, replaced DeAndre Yedlin and Arriola took over from Tim Weah. Yedlin and Arriola served one-game suspensions after getting their second yellow cards of qualifying during Thursday night's 0-0 draw at Mexico.

 

De la Torre replaced Kellyn Acosta and Ferreira entered in place of Ricardo Pepi, with Berhalter looking for goals from crosses.

Holdovers included goalkeeper Zack Steffen, central defenders Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielders Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah, and winger Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic captained the U.S. for the eighth time.

The U.S. could not clinch a berth on Sunday because Costa Rica won 2-1 at El Salvador. The U.S. plays its last qualifier on Wednesday night at the Ticos.

Adams, Miles Robinson, Steffen and Jordan Pefok entered with yellow cards and with another yellow would be suspended for Wednesday's finale at Costa Rica.

No. 3 goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not dress and defender Reggie Cannon was unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen changed three starters from Thursday's 1-1 home draw against Honduras, putting in central defender AndrÃ©s Andrade, left back Ãric Davis and winger Freddy GÃ³ndola for AndrÃ©s CedeÃ±o, Jorge GutiÃ©rrez and JosÃ© Luis RodrÃ­guez.

Holdovers included goakeeper Luis Mejia, right back Amir Murillo, defender Fidel Escobar, midfielders Adalberto Carrasquilla, AnÃ­bal Godoy, Alberto Quintero, Ãdgar Barcenas and Freddy GÃ³ndola, and forward Rolando Blackburn

