Overall No. 1 seed South Carolina beats Creighton 80-50 to reach second straight women's Final Four
Updated 3/27/2022 8:04 PM
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Overall No. 1 seed South Carolina beats Creighton 80-50 to reach second straight women's Final Four.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.