Central Indiana man charged after wife's body found in creek

LEBANON, Ind. -- A central Indiana has been arrested after the body of his wife was found in a creek a few miles from their home, police said.

Andrew Wilhoite, 39, of rural Lebanon faces a preliminary charge of murder in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth 'Nikki' Wilhoite. He's being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Nikki Wilhoite was reported missing Friday morning after she did not report to work.

State police said Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to the creek, where he dumped her body, police said.

Police found Nikki Wilhoite's body about 3 a.m. Saturday morning partially submerged in about 3 feet (1 meter) of water.

A Facebook post by Andrew Wilhoite said she was battling cancer and had completed chemotherapy treatments last week.

Police have not released a motive for the killing, but court records indicate Nikki Wilhoite filed for divorce on March 17. The couple had been married for 12 years.