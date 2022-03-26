Explosions reported near Ukraine's western city of Lviv as President Joe Biden wraps up visit to neighboring Poland
Updated 3/26/2022 10:22 AM
LVIV, Ukraine -- Explosions reported near Ukraine's western city of Lviv as President Joe Biden wraps up visit to neighboring Poland.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.