Edwards among 3 Kentucky women entering NCAA transfer portal

Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) makes a pass around Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

Kentucky guard Jazmine Massengill (3) shoots in front of Princeton guard Julia Cunningham (24) in the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

Princeton guard Abby Meyers (1) shoots in front of Kentucky forward Dre'una Edwards (44) in the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Princeton defeated Kentucky 69-62. Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's second-leading scorer Dre'una Edwards and teammates Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill will enter the NCAA transfer portal after helping the Wildcats complete a remarkable turnaround with their first women's basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 40 years.

Team spokesman Evan Crane told The Associated Press on Friday via text that the program thanked the players and wished them well after being alerted of their plans to leave.

Edwards, a junior forward, was second on the team in scoring behind three-time All-American Rhyne Howard at 16.9 points per game and led Kentucky with 8.2 rebounds per contest despite being suspended four games this season. Her game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining capped the Wildcats' rally from a 15-point deficit and stunned top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 for their first conference tournament championship since 1982.

Kentucky's 10th consecutive victory, after losing eight of nine, earned the Wildcats a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They fell 69-62 to No. 11 seed Princeton in the first round Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Massengill, a graduate transfer, and sophomore Hunt each averaged 7.0 points and were fourth and third respectively in rebounding at 3.6 and 4.7 per game.

