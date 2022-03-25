Panthers' Smith arrested on handgun, drug possession charge
Updated 3/25/2022 6:04 PM
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday for unlawfully carrying a handgun, drug possession and speeding 16-24 mph over the limit in South Carolina, according to Union County Sheriff's Office records.
WYFF News 4 was the first to report the arrest.
Smith, a sixth-round draft pick out of South Carolina in 2021, appeared in six games last season for the Panthers and had six catches for 104 yards.
A Panthers team spokesman told The Associated Press the team is aware of the arrest and that 'this is a pending legal matter and there will be no further comment at this time.'
