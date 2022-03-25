Overall No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Texas into Elite Eight

Texas forward Aaliyah Moore (21) grabs a rebound in front of Ohio State forward Tanaya Beacham, center, and guard Taylor Thierry (14) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Associated Press

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke, left, and North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) reach for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N..C -- Aliyah Boston had 28 points and 22 rebounds, and top-seeded South Carolina moved on to the Elite Eight with a 69-61 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks (32-2) will take on either No. 3 seed Iowa State or 10th-seeded Creighton in the Greensboro Region for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday.

The Tar Heels cut South Carolina's 13-point fourth-quarter lead to five down the stretch. But each time, Boston got her team back on track with her 27th straight double-double. The All-American also scored her team's final 13 points.

Deja Kelly led North Carolina (25-7) with 23 points.

SPOKANE REGION

TEXAS 66, OHIO STATE 63

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 17 points, and Texas beat Ohio State to advance to the Elite Eight.

Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas (29-6), which will make its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight. The second-seeded Longhorns have won 14 straight games since their last loss on Feb. 6 - the second-longest active streak behind Stanford.

Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and Jacy Sheldon had 17 for sixth-seeded Ohio State (25-7), which has not advanced beyond the Sweet 16 since 1993.

Texas plays the winner of the Maryland-Stanford game in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

___

