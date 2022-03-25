German business confidence drops sharply on war worries

A boat cruises over the river Main as the sun sets in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Associated Press

BERLIN -- German business confidence has dropped sharply as company managers' outlook for the coming months darkens following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed Friday.

The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index, a closely watched indicator in Europe's biggest economy, fell to 90.8 points in March from 95.8 in February. It said that sentiment 'collapsed.'

Company managers' assessment of their current situation was slightly worse than in February, but their outlook for the next six months was far worse.

The index's expectations component fell by a record amount, even more sharply than it did when the coronavirus pandemic hit Germany in March 2020, Ifo said.

'Companies in Germany are expecting tough times,' Ifo said in a statement.

Before the war in Ukraine broke out, business confidence had risen for two months in a row.