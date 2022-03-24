4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building
GENEVA -- Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the lakeside city of Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition.
Alexandre Bisenz, a spokesman for the Vaud regional police, told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building.
Bisenz told the AP an investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday. He declined to provide further details.
Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hotspot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.
