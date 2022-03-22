Terrain, rain hampering search at site of China plane crash

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Some of the personal effects of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern plane that one day earlier inexplicably fell from the sky and burst into a huge fireball. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Associated Press

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county, southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Associated Press

Government workers control access at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. Associated Press

Government workers control access at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. Associated Press

A vehicle with equipment for radio wave monitoring is seen at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. Associated Press

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county, southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Associated Press

Relatives of passengers of MU5735 arrive at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. Associated Press

Relatives of passengers of MU5735 arrive at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. Associated Press

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Some of the personal effects of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern plane that one day earlier inexplicably fell from the sky and burst into a huge fireball. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Associated Press

Video journalists film a news conference chaired by Zhu Tao, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China, Sun Shiying, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Co., LTD and other officials following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. Associated Press

Zhu Tao, third from left, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China, Sun Shiying, fifth from left, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Co., LTD and other officials attend a news conference following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. Associated Press

Zhu Tao, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China speaks during a news conference following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. Associated Press

A sign advertising expedited check-in for China Eastern Airline travelers from Kunming to Guangzhou stands in Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. Associated Press

A screen displays cancelled China Eastern Airline flights at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. Associated Press

Screens display cancelled China Eastern Airline flights at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. Associated Press

A China Eastern Airlines plane taxis on a runway at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming, in southwest China's Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. Associated Press

A view of Kunming Changshui International Airport, in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. Associated Press

Travelers queue at the China Eastern Airlines check-in counter at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Thursday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. Associated Press