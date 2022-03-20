 

Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, at least 4 dead

 
BRUSSELS -- A car slammed at high speed into carnival revelers early Sunday in a small town in southern Belgium, killing four people and seriously injuring about two dozen, the mayor reported.

A crowd of over 100 were gathered in StrÃ©py-Bracquegnies, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels, at dawn Sunday for the start of celebrations of carnival which had been abandoned for two years because of COVID-19.

 

'A car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,' Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

'What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,' said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

