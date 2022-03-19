Osimhen scores another brace in Napoli comeback win

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring against Fiorentina during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, right, and Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella is seen on the ground during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, and Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

Fiorentina's Lucas Torreira celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, is tackled during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, second left, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

ROME -- Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli came back from a goal down to beat visiting Udinese 2-1 and pull level on points with AC Milan atop Serie A.

Milan was playing at Cagliari later Saturday.

After Gerard Deulofeu had given Udinese an early advantage, Osimhen equalized after the break with a header then won it with one touch by redirecting a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Oshimhen, who also had a brace in Napoli's 2-1 win at Hellas Verona last weekend, will miss the team's next match for accumulated cards.

Udinese was reduced to 10 men in the end when Pablo Mari was sent off with a straight red for a high foul on Piotr Zielinski.

TORREIRA SCORES, LOSES TOOTH

Third-place Inter Milan lost ground in the title race after being held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at the San Siro.

The defending champion has gained only seven points in its last seven matches - having won just once over that span. The Nerazzurri trail the leaders by three points.

Lucas Torreira put Fiorentina ahead after the break after beating Nicolo Barella to a cross.

Denzel Dumfries equalized for Inter five minutes later with a header.

Torreira, who is on loan from Arsenal, played on despite losing a tooth in the match. The Uruguay international also scored in Fiorentina's previous match.

Fiorentina is eighth.

