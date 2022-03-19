 

Osimhen scores another brace in Napoli comeback win

  • Napoli's Victor Osimhen, second left, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

    Napoli's Victor Osimhen, second left, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, is tackled during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

    Napoli's Victor Osimhen, left, is tackled during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Napoli's Victor Osimhen, right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

    Napoli's Victor Osimhen, right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese, at the Naples Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

    Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

  • Fiorentina's Lucas Torreira celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

    Fiorentina's Lucas Torreira celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

  • Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, and Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

    Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, and Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

  • Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella is seen on the ground during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

    Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella is seen on the ground during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

  • Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, right, and Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

    Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, right, and Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

  • Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring against Fiorentina during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

    Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring against Fiorentina during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/19/2022 3:01 PM

ROME -- Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli came back from a goal down to beat visiting Udinese 2-1 and pull level on points with AC Milan atop Serie A.

Milan was playing at Cagliari later Saturday.

 

After Gerard Deulofeu had given Udinese an early advantage, Osimhen equalized after the break with a header then won it with one touch by redirecting a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Oshimhen, who also had a brace in Napoli's 2-1 win at Hellas Verona last weekend, will miss the team's next match for accumulated cards.

Udinese was reduced to 10 men in the end when Pablo Mari was sent off with a straight red for a high foul on Piotr Zielinski.

TORREIRA SCORES, LOSES TOOTH

Third-place Inter Milan lost ground in the title race after being held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at the San Siro.

The defending champion has gained only seven points in its last seven matches - having won just once over that span. The Nerazzurri trail the leaders by three points.

Lucas Torreira put Fiorentina ahead after the break after beating Nicolo Barella to a cross.

Denzel Dumfries equalized for Inter five minutes later with a header.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Torreira, who is on loan from Arsenal, played on despite losing a tooth in the match. The Uruguay international also scored in Fiorentina's previous match.

Fiorentina is eighth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 